Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

That was the case for the Lakers on Tuesday night, when they were awarded the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA draft via the lottery — a random drawing of numbered ping-pong balls that determine the order of the top 14 picks.

The Lakers’ odds of getting a top-three pick were 46.9 percent.

The Boston Celtics will make the top overall selection in the draft and the Philadelphia 76ers will pick third.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.