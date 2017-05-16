Man Hospitalized After Removing Clothes, Dousing Himself With Chemical Inside San Bernardino Stater Bros.

A man was taken to a hospital Monday night after he stripped off his clothing and doused himself in some kind of chemical in a San Bernardino Stater Bros. Market, according to police.

Shortly before 9:40 p.m., the man entered the Stater Bros. store located in the 100 block of East 40th Street, and — for unknown reasons — began discarding his clothing, said San Bernardino Police Department Sgt. Mark Aranda.

A short time later, the man poured a “caustic chemical” all over himself, according to the sergeant.

Witnesses described the chemical as bleach.

“The gentleman had some blood on his arms and the manager asked him to leave, and he started pouring bleach on himself,” said Joe Lira, who tried to subdue with the man with the help of another.

“Another gentleman tried to grab his neck and I tried to grab his feet, but he was too slippery and he just went wild. And they finally Tased him and held him down till police got here,” he added.

Lira said it was the security guard who used a Taser.

By the time officers and medical aid arrived at the scene, the man had been detained by on-site security and store employees, according to Aranda.

“It was a frightening situation for everybody. If it wasn’t for the security guard inside and the employees detaining him, there could have been an awful ending to this tragic event,” Aranda said.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

No additional information was immediately released about the incident.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this story.