Man Sentenced to Prison for 2015 Sexual Assault of Glendale Woman With Knife

A man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a woman with a knife inside her Glendale home in 2015, officials announced.

Justin Amador Rios pleaded guilty on April 27 to one count of forcible sexual penetration and admitted to an allegation that he used a knife during the burglary and sexual attack, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office reported Tuesday.

Prosecutors said on June 3, 2015 Rios, who was 18 at the time, broke into the home and assaulted the 38-year-old victim at knifepoint, officials said.

The woman was able to scream for help, waking her son who managed to stop the attack.

Rios escaped but was eventually arrested.