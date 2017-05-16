Plans Move Forward to Name 4.3-Mile Stretch of 134 Freeway in Honor of Barack Obama

A plan to name a stretch of the 134 Freeway after former President Obama moved forward this week with approval from the California State Senate.

Naming L.A. freeways after living presidents is nothing new — but it sometimes comes with political blowback. And in one case, a correction.

Obama is no stranger to the area, having attended Occidental College in Eagle Rock in 1979 before transferring to Columbia University in 1981. The roughly three-year stay in the area was enough for state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) to move forward with a dedication to the 44th president.

“California has a long history of designating our freeways as reminders of the accomplishments of important leaders who have shown character, strength and passion,” Portantino said in a statement. “President Obama is a laudable person to showcase and for Southern Californians to appreciate.”

