Plans Move Forward to Name 4.3-Mile Stretch of 134 Freeway in Honor of Barack Obama

A plan to name a stretch of the 134 Freeway after former President Obama moved forward this week with approval from the California State Senate.

President Obama arrives on Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport in February 2016. (Credit: Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times)

Naming L.A. freeways after living presidents is nothing new — but it sometimes comes with political blowback. And in one case, a correction.

Obama is no stranger to the area, having attended Occidental College in Eagle Rock in 1979 before transferring to Columbia University in 1981. The roughly three-year stay in the area was enough for state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) to move forward with a dedication to the 44th president.

“California has a long history of designating our freeways as reminders of the accomplishments of important leaders who have shown character, strength and passion,” Portantino said in a statement. “President Obama is a laudable person to showcase and for Southern Californians to appreciate.”

