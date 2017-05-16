Pregnant SoCal Woman Dies on Mother’s Day After Being Fatally Hit by Alleged DUI Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pregnant woman died on Mother's Day after a suspected drunken driver allegedly collided with her vehicle in San Diego County and fled the scene.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. Sunday on San Vicente Road near Arena Drive in Ramona, KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported, citing the California Highway Patrol.

Andrew Dorian Milonis, 44, was traveling east on San Vicente Road when his 20111 GMC Yukon SUV rear-ended a 2016 Dodge Dart being driven by 29-year-old Jessica Foderingham, according to CHP.

The force of the impact caused the expectant mother's car to veer into a center median, where it crashed into a tree.

Foderingham, who was eight months pregnant, was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The Ramona woman's unborn daughter did not survive, according to KSWB.

After the collision, Milonis allegedly sped off in the SUV and stopped at the Riviera Oaks Resort.

“You could smell the alcohol when he walked in the door," Beth Hall, who was working at the front desk that night, told the TV station. “He was saying he had an argument with his wife and just wanted to get a room for a few nights for his wife to come and stay here -- so they could work it out.”

Milonis did not mention the crash, she said.

Hall called for a Lyft to drive him off the property.

After he left, she took a closer look at his SUV.

“Just coming out and seeing the vehicle -- as soon as I saw brake light pieces in the front of the grill – I was like, ‘Oh, my God, he’s hit somebody. He’s done something really bad,'" Hall said.

Sheriff's deputies contacted the Lyft driver, who told them that he dropped Milonis off at a bar on Main Street, according to KSWB. The suspect was taken into custody at the bar.

Milonis was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of DUI, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, inmate records showed. His bail was set at $1 million.

A candlelight vigil for Foderingham and her unborn child is scheduled to take place at the at the entrance of San Diego Country Estates at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"I want to thank everyone for all the love, support, and prayers," the victim's husband, Chris Fondo, wrote on Facebook the day after her death.

