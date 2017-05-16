San Luis Obispo High School Teacher Resigns After Penning Anti-Gay Letter to Student Newspaper

San Luis Obispo High School teacher has resigned amid controversy over a letter he wrote to the school’s student newspaper that cited a Bible verse saying sinners and those who commit homosexual acts “deserve to die.”

Michael Stack, a special education teacher, resigned Thursday amid widespread condemnation of the letter, the San Luis Obispo Tribune reported. He did not show up for work Thursday; that afternoon, he sent a resignation letter in an email on which he copied Fox News, according to the Tribune.

“The community apparently wants me out, so I hereby grant them their desires,” he wrote.

That morning, someone called the school and threatened to kill Stack, San Luis Coastal Unified School District Supt. Eric Prater told the Tribune.

