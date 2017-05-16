Tuesday Tee Time With River Course at the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today’s Tuesday Tee Time, we featured the River Course at the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort. Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort is a 10,500 acre working ranch in the heart of Santa Barbara wine country.Made up of 73 cottages all with wood burning fireplaces, the resort is the perfect place to unplug, explore wine country or the great outdoors, with more than 50 miles of horseback riding trails, two 18-hole championship golf courses and a 100-acre spring fed lake. The River Course at the Alisal presents golfers with breathtaking panoramas of the Santa Ynez Mountains and Valley. The Course features four lakes and often follows the meandering path of the Santa Ynez River. For the text to win, we gave away an amazing package that includes 2 nights in a studio accommodation for two, Breakfast, Boxed Lunch and Dinner daily for two, 25 golf balls/tee welcome amenity and a Round of golf at River Course for 2. For more information on Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort and the River Course, visit their website or follow them on social media.