In today’s Tuesday Tee Time, we featured the River Course at the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort. Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort is a 10,500 acre working ranch in the heart of Santa Barbara wine country.Made up of 73 cottages all with wood burning fireplaces, the resort is the perfect place to unplug, explore wine country or the great outdoors, with more than 50 miles of horseback riding trails, two 18-hole championship golf courses and a 100-acre spring fed lake. The River Course at the Alisal presents golfers with breathtaking panoramas of the Santa Ynez Mountains and Valley. The Course features four lakes and often follows the meandering path of the Santa Ynez River. For the text to win, we gave away an amazing package that includes 2 nights in a studio accommodation for two, Breakfast, Boxed Lunch and Dinner daily for two, 25 golf balls/tee welcome amenity and a Round of golf at River Course for 2. For more information on Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort and the River Course, visit their website or follow them on social media.
Tuesday Tee Time With River Course at the Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort
-
Tuesday Tee Time With La Quinta Resort and Club
-
Thursday Tee Time- Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
-
Thursday Tee Time- Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
-
Tuesday Tee Time With The Grand Golf Club at The Fairmont Grand Del Mar
-
Thursday Tee Time With Golf Ojai at the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa
-
-
Trump’s Promised Border Wall Likely Means Lawsuits Involving American Landowners
-
Thursday Tee Time With Torrey Pines Golf Course
-
Thursday Tee Time With Strawberry Farms Golf Course
-
Thursday Tee Time With Los Robles Greens Golf Course
-
Snow Summit, Bear Mountain Get Upgrades as Promised in 2014 Purchase by Mammoth Resorts
-
-
Thursday Tee Time With Saticoy Regional Golf Course
-
Thursday Tee Time With SkyLinks Golf Course in Long Beach
-
Thursday Tee Time With Golf Club in California in Fallbrook