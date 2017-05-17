Man’s Leg Severed After Alleged Road Rage Attack in Beverly Hills Parking Lot; 2 Women Charged

Two Long Beach women have been charged after a man’s leg was severed during a suspected road rage attack in a Beverly Hills supermarket parking lot, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Jamika Marie Abair, 22, and Sarah Gabriella Huerta, 19, allegedly got into an altercation with the male victim in the 9400 block of Olympic Boulevard last Friday, according to a DA’s office news release. The only grocery store in that particular block is a Pavilions.

During the confrontation, Abair is accused of driving her vehicle toward the victim and pinning him against a railing in the parking lot, according to prosecutors

One of the man’s legs was severed below the knee as a result.

Abair has been charged with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the release.

Huerta was charged with a felony count of accessory after the fact.

Both women entered not guilty pleas to the charges on Tuesday. They are scheduled to be back in court on June 14.

Abair could receive a possible maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on the charges, while Huerta faces the possibility of three years in jail.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating the case.