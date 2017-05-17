24-Year-Old Fontana Man Arrested for Allegedly Distributing Child Pornography Online

A Fontana man has been arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography online in the San Bernardino County area, police said.

Richard Dejesus, 24, was arrested Tuesday after a police task force served a search warrant at his home in the 7000 block of Palmetto Avenue, the Fontana Police Department said in a news release. Dejesus was booked on charges of possession and distribution of child pornographic videos and images.

Police said the search at his home turned up electronic storage devices that contained hundreds of pornographic images and videos.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about any unidentified victims are asked to call detectives at the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7740.