Armed Forces Week & the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Battleship Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro to continue her ARMED FORCES WEEK series of reports leading up to Saturday's Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade.

Today's ARMED FORCES WEEK salute focused on the U.S. Army, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the work of the volunteers and staff who support the Battleship Iowa.

For more information about the U.S. Navy, please take a look at the website.

For more information about the U.S. Coast Guard, please take a look at the website.

For more information about the Battleship Iowa, please check the website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.