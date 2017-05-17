Bay Area Assemblyman Introduces Resolution Calling on Trump to Resign – or Congress to Impeach Him

The California Legislature has readily embraced its status as vanguard of the “resistance” against President Trump. Now, a Silicon Valley Democrat is ramping up that opposition with a formal measure calling for Trump’s removal from office.

Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) introduced a resolution on Wednesday asking the president to resign from office — and if he doesn’t, calling on Congress to impeach him.

The nonbinding measure would not have the force of law, as only Congress has the authority to undertake impeachment proceedings. Low said he was compelled to introduce the provocative, if symbolic, measure in the wake of a series of controversies facing Trump in the last week, including the firing of James B. Comey as FBI director and recent reports that Comey documented in a memo a request by Trump to halt the investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

“We can’t wait any longer for the next shoe to drop,” Low said in an interview.

