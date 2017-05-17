Burglars Hold Gun to Head of Woman in Beverly Grove Home Apparently Belonging to Rapper A$AP Rocky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was held at gunpoint during a burglary at a Beverly Grove home apparently belonging to rapper A$AP Rocky late Tuesday, officials said.

The incident was reported about 10:30 p.m. when three males went into a home in the 300 block of North Flores Street.

The burglars were removing property from the home when neighbors scared them off, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The burglars got away and the woman was not injured.

The home involved in the incident apparently belongs to Rakim Meyers, also known as A$AP Rocky, property records show. The rapper is dating model Kendall Jenner.

It is unclear if the rapper was home at the time.

KTLA's Irving Last contributed to this story.