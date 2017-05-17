Inspirational Interior Designer and New York Times bestseller Moll Anderson joined us live to talk about her book “Change Your Home, Change Your Life with Color”. In the book, Moll offers a new blueprint for leveraging the link between color and mood. Feelings about color are deeply and emotionally rooted, and the powerful effect of color is often most evident in the home, where it impacts one’s behaviors, emotions, and even their well-being. Throughout the book, Anderson explains the secret to a more vibrant, energetic and happier life, and how to achieve it with even just a pop of color. The book is available at Target and Amazon. For more information, click HERE or follow her on social media.
Change Your Home, Change Your Life With Color
-
Gilbert Baker, Designer of Iconic Rainbow Flag, Dies
-
60 Minutes Correspondent Lesley Stahl on Her Book ‘Becoming Grandma’
-
Coming Soon to Marriott: Communal Hotel Rooms You Can Share With Strangers
-
Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancé: ‘I Don’t Think This Was a Suicide’
-
Death of New York Judge Whose Body Was Found in Hudson River Investigated as Possible Suicide
-
-
Try These Tools To Find the Best Airfare Deals
-
Jill Simonian Talks her New Book “The Fab Mom’s Guide: How to Get over the Bump and Bounce Back after Baby”
-
Valentine’s Day Looks With Lulus.com
-
State Dept. Account Retweets, Then Deletes, Tweet Promoting Ivanka Trump’s New Book
-
Oklahoma Father Writes Emotional Tribute to Pregnant Wife Who is Carrying Baby Without a Brain to Term
-
-
2 Transgender Women Killed in New Orleans in 48 Hours
-
How to Talk to Your Kids About Netflix’s ’13 Reasons Why’
-
New York City Employers Can No Longer Ask Candidates For Salary History