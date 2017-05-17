Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Inspirational Interior Designer and New York Times bestseller Moll Anderson joined us live to talk about her book “Change Your Home, Change Your Life with Color”. In the book, Moll offers a new blueprint for leveraging the link between color and mood. Feelings about color are deeply and emotionally rooted, and the powerful effect of color is often most evident in the home, where it impacts one’s behaviors, emotions, and even their well-being. Throughout the book, Anderson explains the secret to a more vibrant, energetic and happier life, and how to achieve it with even just a pop of color. The book is available at Target and Amazon. For more information, click HERE or follow her on social media.