Driver Killed When Tire Comes Off Vehicle and Hits Another Car on Opposite Side of 14 Freeway in Newhall

A driver was killed when a tire hit a car in a crash along the 14 Freeway in Newhall, California Highway Patrol officials said Wednesday.

The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. when the tire came off of a vehicle traveling north on the highway.

The tire struck another vehicle heading south and killed the driver, officials said. A white tarp was draped over the top of the car, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The No. 1, 2 and three lanes are closed as well as the carpool lane, CHP officials tweeted.

Traffic is backed up in the area during the cleanup and investigation.

SIGALERT IN NEWHALL. SB SR-14 AT PLACERITA CANYON HOV, #1, 2, 3 LANES CLOSED AND NEWHALL AVE. ON-RAMP TO SB SR-14 FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION. — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) May 17, 2017

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.