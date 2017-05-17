× Firefighters Battle 4-Story House Blaze in Pacific Palisades

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a four-story home in Pacific Palisades Monday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported about 5 a.m. in the 800 block of North Las Casas Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All four floors of the home were engulfed in flames, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

It is unclear what sparked the blaze and if anyone was inside at the time, but no injuries have been reported.