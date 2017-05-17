× In-N-Out Unseated by Five Guys as America’s Favorite Burger Chain in New Poll

Cult favorite In-N-Out may have captured the hearts of burgers lovers across Southern California, but it’s no longer America’s favorite, according to a new poll.

The popular Southern California-based chain was unseated in Harris Poll’s EquiTrend Study by Five Guys Burgers and Fries, dropping to the second spot.

In-N-Out had held the title of America’s favorite burger chain for the past two years in the poll, which asks consumers to rank brands in a variety of fields based on familiarity, quality and how likely they are to buy the company’s product.

Shake Shack, which expanded into Southern California fairly recently, finished third in the survey.

Here’s the full list under the Burger Restaurant of the Year category:

-Five Guys Burgers and Fries

-In-N-Out Burger

-Shake Shack

-Wendy’s

-Culver’s

-Whataburger

-McDonald’s

-SONIC America’s Drive-In

-Smashburger

-Steak ‘n Shake

Five Guys was established in Virginia in 1986, but didn’t expand outside the Washington D.C.-area until 2001, according to its website. By 2016, it had expanded across the country and internationally, with 1,400 locations around the world.

In-N-Out opened its first drive-thru hamburger stand in Baldwin Park back in 1948. The regional fast food chain currently has more than 300 locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas and Oregon, according to the In-N-Out website.