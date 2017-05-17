LAFD Puts Out Fire in 3 Units of Commercial Building in Highland Park; 1 Person Injured

Los Angeles firefighters put out a structure fire that left one person injured along busy York Boulevard in Highland Park on Wednesday afternoon.

LAFD works a fire in Highland Park on May 17, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The blaze was burning at 5120 York Blvd., according to Amy Bastman with the Los Angeles Fire Department. Three units in a one-story row of commercial units were affected by the fire, which was reported at 4:37 p.m.

One patient was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, she said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters working on the roof of a building where an auto insurance company and a Metro PCS store are located, next to a yoga studio called Namaste Highland Park.

They had cut a hole in the roof of one of the buildings; knockdown was declared at 5:06 p.m.

Arson investigators responded to the scene.