LAFD Puts Out Fire in 3 Units of Commercial Building in Highland Park; 1 Person Injured

Los Angeles firefighters put out a structure fire that left one person injured along busy York Boulevard in Highland Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was burning at 5120 York Blvd., according to Amy Bastman with the Los Angeles Fire Department. Three units in a one-story row of commercial units were affected by the fire, which was reported at 4:37 p.m.

One patient was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, she said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed firefighters working on the roof of a building where an auto insurance company and a Metro PCS store are located, next to a yoga studio called Namaste Highland Park.

They had cut a hole in the roof of one of the buildings; knockdown was declared at 5:06 p.m.

Arson investigators responded to the scene.

It was between post office and @namastehp Looks like the cellular phone business and tax place #HighlandParkFire #YorkBlvd pic.twitter.com/0r9IRT2GPY — the new YORK BLVD🚃 (@TheNewYorkBlvd) May 17, 2017