LAPD Searching for Partygoers Who May Have Witnessed Fatal Pacoima Stabbing in 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a group of partygoers who may have witnessed a fight that led to a fatal stabbing at a party in Pacoima in 2016, authorities announced Wednesday.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2016 police responded to a call of a man down in the 12400 block of Bernadette Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The 22-year-old male victim was in the street when police arrived on scene and witnesses were performing CPR on him, police said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died from stab wounds.

Police said seven women were at the party before the stabbing and can be seen in images released by LAPD detectives. The women fled in an unknown vehicle, but are not considered suspects, police told KTLA.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call LAPD's Operations-Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Kohl at 818-374-1942 or 818-374-9550.