Memorial Day Weekend Travel by SoCal Residents Expected to Set New Record

With fuel prices holding steady, Southern Californians are expected to hit the road — and airports — in record numbers during this year’s Memorial Day weekend.

The Auto Club of Southern California predicts 3.03 million people in the Southland will get away for the long weekend, a 3.4% increase over last year. That would be a record, the sixth year in a row the number of Memorial Day travelers has grown over the previous year.

Most of the vacationers — 2.52 million — are expected to travel by car, up 2.9% from last year, with Las Vegas, San Diego, the Grand Canyon, San Francisco and Yosemite National Park expected to be the top destinations.

Gasoline prices are expected to hold steady around $3 a gallon, the second-cheapest average price for a Memorial Day holiday weekend since 2009.

