Mother of Missing 5-Year-Old South Pasadena Boy Expected to Make Public Plea for Information in Case

The mother of a 5-year-old South Pasadena boy who has been missing since he was last seen with his father at Disneyland last month is expected to make her first public plea for information Wednesday morning.

Ana Estevez reported her son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., missing on April 22 after his father failed to show up for a scheduled custody exchange in San Marino.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was found passed out in Arroyo Park in South Pasadena earlier that morning and was taken to a hospital.

Officials searched the park and surrounding area for two days, but were unable to find the boy.

The investigation also led officials to Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County, but nothing was found.

Andressian was arrested in connection with his son’s disappearance, but was eventually released when officials said there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him.

Investigators searched Andressian’s South Pasadena home at least twice, looking for clues, but did not find anything.

A $20,000 reward was approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for information related to the case.

“Detectives hope it will motivate someone to come forward with information,” officials said in a news release.

Estevez is expected to speak during a news conference at the Hall of Justice in downtown Los Angeles at 10 a.m. Wednesday.