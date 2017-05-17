Pedestrian Injured in Collision With Burbank Bus: Police

A pedestrian was injured Wednesday evening in a collision with a bus in Burbank, police reported.

The collision happened at Myers Street and Olive Avenue about 5:20 p.m. according to a tweet from the Burbank Police Department. The injured pedestrian was conscious, a Burbank police official told KTLA.

It’s unclear what led to the collision.

Police said motorists should expect delays and avoid the area until further notice.

No other information was released.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.

BPD TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Injury collision involving a bus at Myers St and Olive Ave. Expect delays and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Td1UFOpXhP — BurbankPD (@BurbankPD) May 18, 2017