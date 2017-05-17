× Voters Back Measure to Rework Discipline at the LAPD

A ballot measure to significantly change the way the Los Angeles Police Department handles serious officer misconduct has won easily, despite warnings from some community activists that it will result in more lenient treatment for problem cops.

With 99.9% of precincts counted, Charter Amendment C passed with 57.1% of the vote, according to unofficial results released early Wednesday. The measure, backed by both Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City Council, will deliver one of the most significant changes to the LAPD’s disciplinary process in decades, allowing more civilians on the panels that review officer terminations.

The results provided a major victory to the Los Angeles Police Protective League, which championed the measure. Union officials had long argued that disciplinary proceedings handled by the three-member Boards of Rights are frequently unfair to officers. Currently, each board consists of one civilian and two LAPD command staff ranked captain or above.

Union spokesman Dustin DeRollo said Tuesday’s results showed that voters “want to see officers get a fair shake when it comes to discipline.”

