1 Man Killed, 2 Others Injured in 3 Car Hit-and-Run Crash in L.A. ‘s Fashion District

One man was killed, and two others were injured, Thursday afternoon when three cars collided in the Fashion District area of Los Angeles, fire officials reported.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at 1777 East Olympic Blvd. when two pickup trucks and one minivan collided, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The driver of the minivan was briefly tapped in the wreckage and was later pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The drivers of the pickup trucks both suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. One of the drivers fled the scene, police said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were on scene investigating the crash.

No other information was available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.