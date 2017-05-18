Live: Firefighters Battle Brush Blaze at Botanical Garden in Claremont

1 Person Killed in Freeway Offramp Crash in Norwalk: CHP

Posted 5:56 PM, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:09PM, May 18, 2017

One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on a freeway offramp in Norwalk, officials reported.

One person was killed in a crash on the southbound 605 Freeway Firestone offramp on May 18, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The crash happened about 4:23 p.m. at the southbound 605 Freeway's Firestone offramp, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Officials issued a SigAlert for the Firestone offramp while investigators remained on scene.

It's unclear what led to the deadly crash.

No other information was released.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.