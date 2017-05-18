59-Year-Old Man ID’d as Driver Killed When Errant Tire Crashed Into His Car in Newhall

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Thursday identified a 59-year-old man as the driver who was killed when a tire flew over the center divider and slammed into his car on the 14 Freeway in Newhall.

Paul Begay was headed southbound near Placerita Canyon around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when a tire came off a vehicle that was traveling northbound, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tire went over the center divider and struck Begay’s car, a dark-colored 2013 Hyundai.

He died at the scene. A white sheet covered the front window of the vehicle, which was stopped in the middle of the roadway, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The tire apparently came from a 1986 Cadillac that was driving on the opposite side of the freeway, though it was not immediately known how it dislodged from the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s name was released Thursday by Lt. Smith of the coroner’s office. A city of residence was not known, Smith said.

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.