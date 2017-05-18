83-Year-Old Rancho Cucamonga Woman Reported Missing; Last Seen in Blythe Area

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 83-year-old Rancho Cucamonga woman who hasn’t been heard from since Friday.

Mary Curwick was reported missing on Tuesday after a neighbor told police the door to her apartment, located in the 9800 block of 19th Street, was left open and she had not been seen in a couple days, the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said in a released statement. Family members last spoke to Curwick on Friday.

Detectives said on Sunday surveillance video from Mesa Drive Fuels in Blythe shows Curwick using her debit card to try and purchase fuel at about 12:35 p.m. The gas station attendant told police Curwick had trouble swiping her card so they gave her $15 of fuel. The attendant said Curwick was “coherent” and mentioned she was on her way to Palm Springs.

A search of Curwick’s apartment turned up medication bottles for high blood pressure, diabetes and seizures, police added.

Curwick is described as white, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and short grey hair.

She is believed to be driving her 2014 black Ford Fiesta with a California license plate of 7DHH239. The car has moderate front passenger fender damage.

Anyone with information about Curwick’s whereabouts was asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at the Silver Alert Hotline at 866-346-7632.