Authorities Return to Arroyo Park in South Pasadena in Search for Missing 5-Year-Old Boy

Authorities converged on Arroyo Park in South Pasadena Thursday morning in the ongoing search for 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr., who disappeared in April after a trip to Disneyland with his father.

About 80 members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and South Pasadena Police Department were involved in the search operation, which began about 6 a.m. at the park located at 800 Stoney Drive, a news release from the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Search dogs were being used alongside department members to search a two mile area of brush between Arroyo Park and the Arroyo Seco Golf Course for any evidence related to Andressian’s disappearance following a recent tip, Sheriff’s Department homicide Lt. Joe Mendoza said Thursday.

Mendoza would not say where the tip came from but did say “it was credible based on the information we have in the investigation.”

The same area was searched, but on a smaller scale, immediately following the boy’s disappearance, Mendoza said.

Andressian Jr.’s mother, Ana Estevez, reported him missing April 22 after her ex-husband, 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr., failed to show up for a custody exchange.

Andressian Sr. was arrested the same day but was released because there was not enough information to prosecute him.

“He’s a free man and we are not surveilling him,” Mendoza said.

The day of his arrest, Andressian Sr. was found passed out at Arroyo Park next to his BMW, which had been doused in gasoline inside and out.

Matches and a gasoline container were found inside the car, Mendoza said.

Andressian Sr. told detectives that he had taken his son to Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County the previous day, but detectives have not been able to find evidence the boy was ever at the lake.

The last confirmed sighting of the child was about 1 a.m. April 21, after the boy and his father left Disneyland.

Estevez pleaded for her son’s return during a news conference Wednesday.

“My son’s disappearance is my worst nightmare,” Estevez said. “It has been 32 days, almost three hours since I last hugged my son, kissed him, or told him how much I love him. There are no words to described how devastated and heartbroken I am.”

Estevez said she believes her son, who is known to family as Piqui, is missing his family and wants to come home.

Investigators are also hopeful the boy will still be found alive.

“We are still remaining optimistic until we find out otherwise,” Mendoza said.

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information related to the case, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to supplement it.

The page had raised more than $5,000 by Thursday morning.