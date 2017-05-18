× Baseball Fan Dies After Falling Over Railing While Leaving Chicago Cubs Game at Wrigley Field

A 42-year-old man who fell over a railing at Wrigley Field during a Chicago Cubs baseball game earlier this week has died, according to the team.

Richard Garrity had been watching the Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. The fall occurred around 11 p.m. as he left the stadium, KTLA sister station WGN in Chicago reported, citing local police.

Garrity, a resident of Wheaten, hit his head in the fall and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to the station.

He died the following afternoon at a local hospital.

It was unclear where exactly in the stadium the incident occurred.

The Chicago Cubs issued the following statement to WGN Wednesday night:

Following yesterday’s game, a male fan was injured after a fall as he was exiting the ballpark. Paramedics responded immediately and transported him to a local hospital. We have since learned he passed away today though we have no further information. The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization are with his family during this difficult time.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday to determine a cause of death, according to The Chicago Tribune.