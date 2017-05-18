Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at California Science Center at Exposition Park with a preview of the new exhibit Gunther von Hagens’ BODY WORLDS: Pulse. The exhibit is a convergence of aesthetic anatomy, health and wellness. This special exhibition presents the body in health and distress, its vulnerabilities and potential, and many of the challenges the human body faces as it navigates the 21st Century.

By the way, admission to the Space Shuttle Endeavour is included in your admission when you visit BODY WORLDS: PULSE.

For more information, please check the website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.