Brea Bonanza Days Preview With Taps Fish House and Brewery

Tom Hope from Taps Fish House and Brewery joined us live with a taste of what they’ll be serving at Brea Bonanza Days. Brea Bonanza Days is happening this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It’s three days of family fun and great country music! Artists like Nashville’s Jacob Bryant, Truxton Mile, Coffey Anderson and Honey County will be performing. They’ll also have a beer and wine garden, line dancing lessons, great food plus a special kids zone. It’s all happening at Birch and Brea Blvd in Brea Downtown. For more information, click HERE. For more information on Taps Fish House, visit their website. For more info on the Boot Barn, visit their website.
Tom Hope from Taps Fish House and Brewery joined us live with a taste of what they’ll be serving at Brea Bonanza Days. Brea Bonanza Days is happening this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It’s three days of family fun and great country music! Artists like Nashville’s Jacob Bryant, Truxton Mile, Coffey Anderson and Honey County will be performing. They’ll also have a beer and wine garden, line dancing lessons, great food plus a special kids zone. It’s all happening at Birch and Brea Blvd in Brea Downtown. For more information, click HERE. For more information on Taps Fish House, visit their website. For more info on the Boot Barn, visit their website.