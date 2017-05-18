Firefighters Battle Brush Blaze at Botanical Garden in Claremont

Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a small brush blaze at the Rancho Santa Ana Botanical Gardens near the Claremont Colleges Thursday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported about 5:45 p.m. at 1500 North College Avenue.

About 3 acres have burned and the blaze is moving east, near structures in the area.

A helicopter was making water drops on the blaze, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The fire was sending a white plume of smoke through the area, video showed.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.