Flynn Not Cooperating With Senate Intel Committee’s Subpoena Request, Chairman Says

Retired Gen. Michael Flynn will not cooperate with the Senate intelligence committee’s subpoena request for documents regarding the former national security adviser’s interactions with Russian officials.

“Gen. Flynn’s lawyers said he would not honor the subpoena, and that’s not a surprise to the committee, but we’ll figure out on Gen. Flynn what the next step, if any, is,” committee chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, told reporters Thursday morning.

The committee, which is conducting an investigation of Russian interference in the election separate from the Justice Department, issued the subpoena last Wednesday.

“We’re continuing on with a lot of interviews and through those interviews it leads us to additional document requests and additional individuals we’d like to talk to,” Burr said.

The committee, Burr said, has completed over 30 interviews with officials involved with the campaign, and the number of individuals continues to grow as the investigation continues.