Opening of Los Angeles Rams Stadium in Inglewood Delayed Until 2020 Because of Record Rainfall

The $2.6-billion stadium for the Rams and Chargers in Inglewood, originally scheduled to open in 2019, will be delayed almost a year and is now scheduled to be ready for the start of the 2020 NFL season.

Developers, who broke ground on the project in November, blamed the postponement on record rainfall during the “mass excavation phase” of construction.

“The continuing rains really knocked us for a loop,” Bob Aylesworth, principal in charge for the Turner/AECOM Hunt joint venture that is building the stadium, told The Times. “It was a very unforgiving two months for the project. And speaking from a building perspective, it really couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

The Rams made project officials available to discuss the delay in response to a request by The Times.

