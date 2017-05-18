Northbound 101 Freeway Reopens Following Police Activity in East Hollywood

Police activity prompted the temporary closure of the northbound 101 Freeway through East Hollywood early Thursday morning.

Officials issued a SigAlert for the freeway closure near the Western Avenue/Santa Monica Boulevard offramp just after 4:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website.

All northbound lanes were closed during the investigation, according to the CHP.

Traffic was backed up for several miles as cars were being diverted off the freeway at the Western Avenue/Santa Monica Boulevard offramp.

It was unclear what prompted the police activity or how long the lanes would be closed.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large air cushion was inflated under the freeway.

The safety device was removed about 6 a.m. and the freeway was reopened.

No further details were immediately available.

