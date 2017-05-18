Redondo Beach Tenant Says Home Stinks, Infested With Rats Inside Walls

A Redondo Beach tenant complained to his landlord that rats were living in the walls of his home. But he is not satisfied with the stench that has lingered since the landlord sent out an exterminator. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 18, 2017.