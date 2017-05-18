A Redondo Beach tenant complained to his landlord that rats were living in the walls of his home. But he is not satisfied with the stench that has lingered since the landlord sent out an exterminator. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 18, 2017.
Redondo Beach Tenant Says Home Stinks, Infested With Rats Inside Walls
-
New York City Man Stabbed to Death in Front of Child Over Unpaid Rent, Police Say
-
South L.A. Woman Says Home is Infested With Rats
-
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the LA Kings at Taste of the South Bay
-
4 People Rescued After Sailboat Nearly Capsizes, Crashes Into Redondo Beach Pier
-
Suspected Carjacker Taken Into Custody in Redondo Beach Following Lengthy Pursuit, Standoff
-
-
Emmy-Winning Producer Sentenced for Trying to Kill Studio City Tenant Who Laughed at Him: DA
-
Daytime Emmy Winner Found Guilty of Attempted Murder, Stabbed Tenant Who Laughed at Him
-
Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Stolen Goods Recovered at Watch Repair Shop Near USC: Police
-
L.A. City Council Vote to Stiffen Rules for Replacing Rent-Controlled Apartments
-
Man Sought in Manhattan Beach Car Burglaries, Use of Stolen Credits Cards at Walgreens’ Stores, Police Say
-
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” , Sunday, March 12th, 21017
-
New Leads in 2009 Execution-Style Killing of Prominent Attorney in Rolling Hills Estates, LASD Says
-
Venice Beach Apartment Manager Struck in Head With Skateboard During Confrontation With Skateboarders