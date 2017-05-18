× ‘Spectacular,’ ‘Bone-Chilling’ Harry Potter Light Show to Be Introduced at Universal Studios Hollywood This Summer

Windswept trees, chirping frogs, scurrying critters and squawking crows echoed throughout the room only to be drowned out by the sweeping overture of orchestral music.

The sights and sounds being manipulated in the studio on this day weren’t for a summer blockbuster or drama series. Instead, the work was part of an ambitious light show that Universal Studios Hollywood will debut at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Launching June 23, the new spectacle the Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle coming to the epicenter of Wizarding World will be “in your face,” organizers said.

“We really wanted the guests to have that bone-chilling moment and go, ‘Wow, this is something I’ve never experienced before,’” said Stacey Quinealty, the park’s senior manager of audio and visual production. “It’s really spectacular.”

