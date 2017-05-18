Teenage Girl Pushed Down, Robbed by 2 Men Outside West High School in Torrance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for two men who pushed down and robbed a teenage girl outside West High School in Torrance Wednesday.

The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. when one of the men walked up behind the victim and knocked her to the ground near the school located in the 20400 block of Victor Street, Torrance Police Department Lt. Steve Danjou said.

The second man rummaged through the girl’s belongings before both men fled with about $5, Danjou said.

The victim was left with minor injuries.

There was no indication that the attackers knew the victim, Danjou said.

The attackers were described only as two Hispanic men in their 20s.

It was unclear if there would be extra security on campus Thursday.