For the first time in 94 years, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be known as something else.

USC has a deal in place to sell the naming rights to the stadium to United Airlines for $70 million over 15 years, the most lucrative naming-rights deal in college football, according to a report by Sports Business Daily.

The specific name of the stadium has not been revealed.

USC and United did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

