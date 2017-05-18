Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ziplines at Pacific Crest Grand Opening Celebration

Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, 10:00am to 3:00pm

6014 Park Drive

Wrightwood, CA 92397

(located just 75 miles from Los Angeles, right above Rancho Cucamonga in the San Gabriel Mountains and next to Mountain High Resort)

Buy-1-Get-1-Free passes (one per person and can be used that day or on a future date; in-person purchases only), giveaways and prizes throughout the day, festive music, refreshing drinks, and delicious grilled delights including hot dogs, hamburgers, and other treats.

For more information, visit their website or call (760) 705-1003