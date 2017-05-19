15-Month-Old Girl Dies After Being Electrocuted Near Carnival Ride in Kansas

A 15-month-old girl who was electrocuted at a carnival ride last week near Wichita, Kansas, has died, according to a report.

The toddler, Pressley Bartonek, passed away Wednesday afternoon, according to television station KAKE in Wichita, citing a statement from her family.

Pressley was with her relatives at the carnival last Friday night when the child “went unconscious” after holding on to a gate that surrounded one of the rides, according to a GoFundMe account set up for the girl’s family.

The incident occurred outside a bouncy house that her mother and older sister were on while at the carnival, the toddler’s grandmother told The Wichita Eagle. The little girl, who wasn’t big enough to go on it, was waiting for them outside, swinging on a handrail.

“She was swinging back and forth, and all of a sudden she was going straight back with her eyes wide open,” Lynn Bartonek told the newspaper.

The grandmother said her son had to pry his daughter’s hands off the rail, while the family immediately tried to get help. Pressley was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Carnivalgoers who witnessed the incident said they weren’t sure what happened to the toddler.

“We just saw the little girl unresponsive and everybody freaked out and was trying to help her, ” Josselin Sedivy told the station. She said her husband was among those who came to the child’s aid and tried to help.

Wester Energy later found the gate has been charged with 290 volts of electricity, according to the television station and the fundraising page.

She died five days later.

Her family issued a statement to KAKE following her death:

“We have made the difficult decision to donate her organs so that other patients in need of transplants no longer have to suffer through their illnesses and that her death was not in vain. We request that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”