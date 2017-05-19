2 in Critical Condition After Car, Bus Collide in Pacoima Area: LAFD

A man and a woman were rushed to a hospital in critical condition Friday morning after a crash involving a car and a transit bus in the Pacoima area, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The collision occurred in the 10200 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard just before 10:40 a.m., according to an LAFD alert.

The Fire Department did not say whether the man and woman were in the vehicle or bus at the time of the collision, but firefighters could be seen outside a car that had extensive front-end damage, aerial video from the scene showed.

Both patients had to be extricated and were taken to an area hospital.

LAFD did not have any reports of other injuries.

Traffic was blocked off in one direction on the street, and delays are expected in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.