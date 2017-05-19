21-Year-Old Man Dead After 2 Killers Break Into His Hollywood Apartment, Shoot Him: LAPD

Two men are in custody and one man is dead in what Los Angeles police said was a targeted killing in Hollywood on Thursday night.

“They basically kicked in the door, shot the guy and left,” said Officer Aareon Jefferson.

About 11 p.m. two men burst into Brian Delatorre’s apartment in the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue and one of the two men opened fire, striking Delatorre, Jefferson said.

Delatorre, 21, jumped out of his first-story apartment window into an alley, where officers found him. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

