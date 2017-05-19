3 Arrested in Large Mail Theft Operation in Santa Clarita Valley; Man Found Hiding Under Packages

Three people have been arrested in connection with a large mail theft operation in the Santa Clarita Valley, officials said Friday.

About 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials were alerted about two people acting suspiciously in the 24100 block of Newhall Ranch Road. The people were apparently removing mail from a community mailbox and putting it their SUV.

Deputies found a vehicle matching the description heading west on Magic Mountain Parkway later that day.

Deputies eventually stopped the SUV and found that the entire cabin of the vehicle was filled with mail and packages from address around the Santa Clarita Valley.

Officials said that the final suspect was not found for several minutes because he was laying on the second row floorboard underneath a stack of mail.

The driver, Kieontay Williams, 22, and two passengers, Breeona Scott, 27, and Timothy Brown, 23, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and mail theft, officials said.

They are all from the San Fernando Valley.

Williams was also determined to be on probation for identity theft.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.