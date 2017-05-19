3 Men ‘Tunneled Through’ Day Spa to Break Into Vape Shop in Woodland Hills: LAPD

Three men who broke into a Woodland Hills salon in order to burglarize a neighboring vape business were caught on camera and are being sought by police.

Images of the men were released Friday morning by the Los Angeles Police Department, which asked anyone who recognizes the men to contact investigators.

The break-in occurred around 1:30 a.m. April 26 at two businesses in the 22700 block of Ventura Boulevard.

The burglars pried open the rear door of a day spa then “tunneled through” adjoining walls to Hidden Vape, taking cash and vaping accessories, according to an LAPD news release. The burglars caused $30,000 in property damage, police said.

At one point, each man was seen clearly in surveillance video.

“There’s no modesty on the part of these burglars, who looked right into the cameras,” said Lt. Paul Weber, commanding officer of the Topanga Detective Division, in the release. “Their intent was clear, and I would suspect this was not their first burglary.”

The men were described as black and in their 20s, each having similarly styled mustaches and goatees. They were of medium height and weight.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Detective Anita Stieglitz at 818-756-5844.