Anti-Tank Launcher Among 800 Guns Turned in During LAPD Buyback

Uzis, AK-47s and an anti-tank launcher were among the nearly 800 weapons turned in at the latest Los Angeles Police Department gun buyback — an annual event that police say is helping to reduce gun crime in the city.

Some of the guns had gathered dust for years or even decades before their owners handed them over May 13 in return for a $100 or $200 Target gift card.

But even weapons that are not being used pose a safety risk, city officials said, because they can be stolen, found by small children or used to commit suicide.

“Each of those guns represents one less opportunity to take a life or to lose a life,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a news conference Friday.

