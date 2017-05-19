3 Run From Pursuit Vehicle in Lynwood Area; At Least 2 in Custody

At least two people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in the Lynwood area Friday afternoon.

A dark sedan was traveling on the northbound 605 Freeway in the Norwalk area, and then driving erratically on surface streets about 12:20 p.m.

The car headed onto the westbound 105 Freeway shortly after that, speeding around other vehicles and driving over double yellow lines. At one point, the car went into a parking lot in Lynwood, later driving on the wrong side of the road.

About 12:30 p.m., the car stopped and three people got out, running into a residential area near Long Beach Boulevard and Louise Street.

A young man who appeared to be the driver surrendered, lying down spread eagle in a driveway. He was quickly taken into custody without incident, as was another young man not far away.

No further details were immediately available.