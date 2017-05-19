Danny Trejo’s Food Empire Expands: Doughnuts in Hollywood, Tacos in Pasadena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Danny Trejo’s Los Angeles-area food empire is expanding, with a doughnut shop now open in Hollywood and plans for new outlets in Pasadena and near USC.

The hot pink doughnut-and-coffee location, at Highland Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, opened Tuesday and has had lines around the block, Trejo said in an interview Friday.

“We have sold out every day since we opened up,” he said.

The shop offers a pastry called the “low rider," and one called the "gringo."

He's soon opening up a cantina location in Pasadena, and said he has another location planned for the USC Village development.

Trejo says he's not just trading on the success of his name.

"There's been a lot of celebrities that have tried to open up restaurants, but they kind of try to just go on the name. I don't care who you are – food better be good," Trejo said on the KTLA 5 Morning News. "We're doing good. ... I think it's the food."

The actor currently has locations at:

Trejo's Tacos, 1048 S. La Brea Ave.

Trejo's Cantina, 1556 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

Trejo's Coffee & Donuts, 6785 Santa Monica Blvd.

Trejo's Cantina, 37 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena (coming soon)

Eater LA - Danny Trejo brings a killer doughnut game to Hollywood *Link in Bio* A post shared by Danny Trejo (@officialdannytrejo) on May 16, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT