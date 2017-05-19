Firefighters Responding to Brush Fire in Malibu Area

Los Angeles County fire crews are responding to a small brush fire that broke out near Malibu on Friday afternoon.

The blaze began near Mulholland Highway and Kanan Dume Road — an unincorporated area of the Santa Monica Mountains — shortly before 1 p.m., according to the L.A. County Fire Department Inspector Richard Lincon.

He said the dispatchers received several calls from drivers reporting a fire along the highway.

By 1:05 p.m., the fire had burned an estimated 2 acres, according to the Fire Department.

It was burning through heavy brush on a hillside, aerial video from Sky5 showed. Crews were battling the flames by ground and air as they spread up the mountainous terrain.

Fire officials have not said whether any structures were threatened, though at least one home appeared to be not far from the area, according to the aerial footage.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.