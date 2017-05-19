3 Major Events to Bring Road Closures, Heavy Traffic to Pasadena This Weekend

Posted 8:07 AM, May 19, 2017, by and , Updated at 08:12AM, May 19, 2017

Get ready for some major delays if you’re planning to be on the roads in Pasadena this weekend.

Preparations were underway May 19 for a U2 concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Credit: KTLA)

Three major events planned for the area have officials closing roads and warning of heavy traffic.

Legendary rock bank U2 will be packing the Rose Bowl for their “The Joshua Tree” tour shows on both Saturday and Sunday.

Both shows have been sold out, according to the city’s website.

Tickets are also already gone for another Pasadena favorite. The two-day annual Jet Propulsion Laboratory Open House.

Morning commuters travel the 210 freeway between Los Angeles and cities to the east on December 1, 2009 near Pasadena. (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

The open house is free, but those wanting to get inside the lab do need to have a ticket.

The third event sure to attract a crowd will be the final leg of the Amgen Tour of California, with dozens of professional cyclists racing through Pasadena on Saturday.

The race will result in several road closures throughout the day.

Check out the map below or click on this link for more road closure information.

Several roads will be closed on May 20 in Pasadena due to the Amgen Tour of California. (Credit: City of Pasadena)