3 Major Events to Bring Road Closures, Heavy Traffic to Pasadena This Weekend

Get ready for some major delays if you’re planning to be on the roads in Pasadena this weekend.

Three major events planned for the area have officials closing roads and warning of heavy traffic.

Legendary rock bank U2 will be packing the Rose Bowl for their “The Joshua Tree” tour shows on both Saturday and Sunday.

Both shows have been sold out, according to the city’s website.

Tickets are also already gone for another Pasadena favorite. The two-day annual Jet Propulsion Laboratory Open House.

The open house is free, but those wanting to get inside the lab do need to have a ticket.

The third event sure to attract a crowd will be the final leg of the Amgen Tour of California, with dozens of professional cyclists racing through Pasadena on Saturday.

The race will result in several road closures throughout the day.

Check out the map below or click on this link for more road closure information.