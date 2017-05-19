‘Hero’ 5-Year-Old Boy Saves Ohio Parents After They Overdose on Heroin: Police

A 5-year-old boy is being credited for helping save his parents’ lives after police in Ohio say they passed out from a drug overdose Thursday.

The child, identified as Aidan, discovered his parents, Chelsie Marshall and Lee Johnson, unconscious on the upstairs floor of their house, according to television station WCPO in Cincinnati.

Aidan’s grandfather, Kenny Currey, always told the child to come find if he was ever in trouble — which is exactly what he did after finding his parents passed out.

The 5-year-old ran barefoot in the dark from his own house to Currey’s, shouting for help.

“He walked in the door, and mom and dad weren’t coming behind him,” Currey told WCPO. “All of a sudden, he starts saying, ‘Mom and Dad’s dead, Mom and Dad’s dead!'”

The couple had overdosed on heroin while getting ready for work, according to the Middletown Division of Police, and Aidan’s quick thinking likely saved their lives — as well as that of his 3-month-old sister, who was already buckled in her car seat when the couple overdosed.

“This 5-year-old child, a hero, saved three lives today,” police wrote online. “How can something so awesome be so sad all at the same time?”

Both parents were revived with Narcan. Marshall needed more than seven doses to regain consciousness and was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment. Both parents had been booked into Middletown City Jail and charged with heroin and child endangerment offenses by Thursday night.

After bonding out Thursday night, Johnson and Marshall were taken back to jail Friday after a judge jacked up their bond to $50,000 cash in court.

Currey said he was heartbroken for Marshall, his stepdaughter, but proud that his grandson was quick and courageous enough to find an adult who could save her life.

“He’s such a smart boy,” Currey said.

Aidan and his sister were sent to stay with their grandmother out of town after their parents’ arrest.

Police gave Aidan a badge for his help and also shared several links to resources for people who need help getting off heroin.